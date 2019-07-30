The Best of Early Breakfast

TAKING FARMER DEVELOPMENT TO NEW MARKETS


Managing director at Farmsol, Aron Kole spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on Farmsol together with SAB, developing a new market that will assist future fit smallholder farmers with necessary skills to help with the agricultural development in South Africa. 

 

A decade long conflict in Northeast Nigeria causes many to suffer from mental illness

30 July 2019 6:22 AM
Motivation Monday: Candice Van Wyk, Co-Founder and Director of Property Pick and Laos Holding

29 July 2019 6:38 AM
South African singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa

26 July 2019 6:51 AM
Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

26 July 2019 6:17 AM
How Toxic stress can affect you

25 July 2019 6:42 AM
Instagram hiding Likes

25 July 2019 6:22 AM
1 in 5 SA men experience anxiety

24 July 2019 6:37 AM
Romania travel itinerary

24 July 2019 6:16 AM
Non-profit company provides basic healthcare service by registered nurses in their community

23 July 2019 7:00 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
3 Mpumalanga pupils die of suspected food poisoning, 10 more hospitalised
It’s understood 10 of their peers from the Nelson Ngubani Primary School in Emalahleni are receiving treatment in hospital.

Contralesa: Ingonyama Trust cannot be repealed without Zulu king’s consent
Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena said the trust’s amendment would insinuate that the king was abusing his powers, saying this was not warranted.

Court ruling on president's disciplinary powers will guide PP in future - judge
This was among the findings handed down by Judge Sulet Potterill when she suspended the enforcement of the remedial action in the report related to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigation unit.

