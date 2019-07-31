Local is lekker! Travel journalist Iga Motylska of eagerjourneys.com suggests some long weekend getaway ideas that are close to Johannesburg. From fly fishing in Dullstroom, taking a self-drive along The Midlands Meander to hiking at Golden Gate National Park and doing a health hydro retreat at Hoogland.
