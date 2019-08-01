Using Online to go Offline

1 August 2019 6:41 AM

Dirk Visser ,Head of digital & brand strategy at Instinctif spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on google's new app "Shoelace" encouraging people to spend more time seeking non-online activities but rather real life experiences. This is a hyper-local social networking app designed to bring together people that share the same interests. He also spoke as to which city in the USA is the only one using this app thus far.