The Best of Early Breakfast

The truth about success, lucky breaks and breakthroughs


Dr Linda Meyer,Career and education specialist at Boston city campus & business college spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on the truth about breakthroughs and lucky breaks and what people need to do to be successful . She also touched as to what people tell themselves whenever they fail and being clear of your goals and what you have to do to be successful.

Using Online to go Offline

Using Online to go Offline

1 August 2019 6:41 AM
What is Hepatitis and how can it affect a person?

What is Hepatitis and how can it affect a person?

31 July 2019 6:58 AM
Long weekend getaway ideas

Long weekend getaway ideas

31 July 2019 6:43 AM
TAKING FARMER DEVELOPMENT TO NEW MARKETS

TAKING FARMER DEVELOPMENT TO NEW MARKETS

30 July 2019 6:54 AM
A decade long conflict in Northeast Nigeria causes many to suffer from mental illness

A decade long conflict in Northeast Nigeria causes many to suffer from mental illness

30 July 2019 6:22 AM
Motivation Monday: Candice Van Wyk, Co-Founder and Director of Property Pick and Laos Holding

Motivation Monday: Candice Van Wyk, Co-Founder and Director of Property Pick and Laos Holding

29 July 2019 6:38 AM
South African singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa

South African singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa

26 July 2019 6:51 AM
Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

26 July 2019 6:17 AM
How Toxic stress can affect you

How Toxic stress can affect you

25 July 2019 6:42 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Palesa Madiba murder suspect to return to court in August
Palesa Madiba murder suspect to return to court in August

The 21-year-old UJ student went missing in 2013 and her skeletal remains were discovered two years later in a shallow grave at a friend's home in Soweto after police received a tip-off.

Hout Bay tourist murder suspects known in community as criminals
Hout Bay tourist murder suspects known in community as criminals

Two suspects of the three suspects linked to the murder of a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.
NHCPA: Medical aids blackmail black, Indian medical professionals
NHCPA: Medical aids blackmail black, Indian medical professionals

The National Health Care Professionals Association appeared before the section 59 panel investigating allegations of racial profiling by medical schemes.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us