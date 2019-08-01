Dr Linda Meyer,Career and education specialist at Boston city campus & business college spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on the truth about breakthroughs and lucky breaks and what people need to do to be successful . She also touched as to what people tell themselves whenever they fail and being clear of your goals and what you have to do to be successful.
The truth about success, lucky breaks and breakthroughs
1 August 2019 6:41 AM
