2 August 2019 6:27 AM

Lwazi Hadebe, entertainment reporter and pop culture enthusiast at "The Post" spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on the latest entertainment news, from Jordyn woods talking about the backlash she has been receiving and Felicia Mabuza weighing in on Trump and his ideology. He also spoke on the Lion King sountrack still making waves and Zodwa Wabantu cancelling her wedding.