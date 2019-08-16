The Best of Early Breakfast

Fumani Shilubana is a South African actor best known for his role as Detective Dabula on the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.


Wasanga Mehana in studio with Fumani Nkateko Shilubana best known as Detective Dabula on the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.

Lwazi Hadebe from The Post brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news.

Lwazi Hadebe from The Post brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news.

16 August 2019 5:32 AM
Chartered accountant and fitness motivator and trainer Fulufhelo Siphuma discuss her fitness and lifestyle journey.

Chartered accountant and fitness motivator and trainer Fulufhelo Siphuma discuss her fitness and lifestyle journey.

15 August 2019 6:19 AM
Discussing the use of scantily clad models for a campaign for the Department of Basic Education do for the conversation around respecting women in SA?

Discussing the use of scantily clad models for a campaign for the Department of Basic Education do for the conversation around respecting women in SA?

15 August 2019 6:15 AM
Khotso Micha, tour guide and runs his own tour operator called SouthernXplorer

Khotso Micha, tour guide and runs his own tour operator called SouthernXplorer

14 August 2019 6:44 AM
Travel Journalist Iga Motylska, Oystercatcher trail.

Travel Journalist Iga Motylska, Oystercatcher trail.

14 August 2019 6:27 AM
Anneline Jack CEO of South African Speech Language and Hearing Association

Anneline Jack CEO of South African Speech Language and Hearing Association

14 August 2019 6:14 AM
The Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival has become Jackson Wild, expanding our reach and impact around the globe.

The Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival has become Jackson Wild, expanding our reach and impact around the globe.

13 August 2019 6:37 AM
Women in Entrepreneurship-Retrenched from one major bank to start company, lost a son and started a foundation to honour him.

Women in Entrepreneurship-Retrenched from one major bank to start company, lost a son and started a foundation to honour him.

13 August 2019 6:31 AM
Bruno Ximba, Properly known as Shug B, is our Monday Motivation.

Bruno Ximba, Properly known as Shug B, is our Monday Motivation.

12 August 2019 6:16 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Pressured by government, Zimbabwe opposition calls off Harare protest
Pressured by government, Zimbabwe opposition calls off Harare protest

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC party succumbed to government pressure, calling off a street protest planned for Friday after losing a court challenge, as police set up roadblocks and barred access to its Harare offices.
Man dies in police raid in Hillbrow
Man dies in police raid in Hillbrow

Police said that a man died after falling six storeys to his death in Hillbrow on Wednesday night.
WATCH LIVE: Former FS Agri official gives evidence on Vrede dairy farm project
WATCH LIVE: Former FS Agri official gives evidence on Vrede dairy farm project

The former head of department for the Free State Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe continues giving evidence on the Estina dairy farm project at the state capture inquiry.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us