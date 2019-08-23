The Best of Early Breakfast

Entertainment Reporter and pop culture enthusiast at the "Post Officially", Lwazi Hadebe spoke to Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from AKA making big career moves, Katy Perry stealing a music beat, Trevor Noah makes Forbes list and more.

Tammy Taylor Mrs. South Africa Finalist Vee Van Heerdan on deaf Awareness

23 August 2019 6:49 AM
Why I entered Miss SA

22 August 2019 6:14 AM
AARTO and Social Media

22 August 2019 6:10 AM
Sleep Disorders Debunked

21 August 2019 6:26 AM
Responsible Wildlife Tourism

21 August 2019 6:20 AM
How to help students learn mathematics better

20 August 2019 6:25 AM
500 kays for kids

20 August 2019 6:15 AM
Motivational Monday guest Leroy Slava, co-founder & director of property Pick

19 August 2019 6:16 AM
Fumani Shilubana is a South African actor best known for his role as Detective Dabula on the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.

16 August 2019 6:08 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality
DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that by appointing retired politicians Belinda Scott as eThekwini deputy mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, the ANC has misused the opportunity to give younger people the opportunity to lead.
Hanekom, Zuma to face off in court over defamation matter
Former Cabinet minister Derek Hanekom is suing former President Jacob Zuma for R500,000.
Suspect set for court after CT woman’s body found chopped up in flat
A man’s been arrested in connection with the killing. The victim’s body was discovered in her flat.
