Entertainment Reporter and pop culture enthusiast at the "Post Officially", Lwazi Hadebe spoke to Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from AKA making big career moves, Katy Perry stealing a music beat, Trevor Noah makes Forbes list and more.
Latest entertainment news
|
Tammy Taylor Mrs. South Africa Finalist Vee Van Heerdan on deaf Awareness
|
23 August 2019 6:49 AM
|
22 August 2019 6:14 AM
|
22 August 2019 6:10 AM
|
21 August 2019 6:26 AM
|
21 August 2019 6:20 AM
|
20 August 2019 6:25 AM
|
20 August 2019 6:15 AM
|
Motivational Monday guest Leroy Slava, co-founder & director of property Pick
|
19 August 2019 6:16 AM
|
Fumani Shilubana is a South African actor best known for his role as Detective Dabula on the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.
|
16 August 2019 6:08 AM