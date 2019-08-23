Vee Van Heerden, Child of deaf adults, sign language interpreter, motivational speaker and founder of Vee Van Heerden foundation spoke to Wasanga Mehana on being a Child of deaf parents, the misconception people have on the deaf community and how she feels in being one of the the finalist in Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa.
Tammy Taylor Mrs. South Africa Finalist Vee Van Heerdan on deaf Awareness
