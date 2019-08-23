The Best of Early Breakfast

Tammy Taylor Mrs. South Africa Finalist Vee Van Heerdan on deaf Awareness


Vee Van Heerden, Child of deaf adults, sign language interpreter, motivational speaker and founder of Vee Van Heerden foundation spoke to Wasanga  Mehana on being a Child of deaf parents,  the misconception people have on the deaf community and how she feels in being one of the the finalist in Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa.

Latest entertainment news

23 August 2019 6:14 AM
Why I entered Miss SA

22 August 2019 6:14 AM
AARTO and Social Media

22 August 2019 6:10 AM
Sleep Disorders Debunked

21 August 2019 6:26 AM
Responsible Wildlife Tourism

21 August 2019 6:20 AM
How to help students learn mathematics better

20 August 2019 6:25 AM
500 kays for kids

20 August 2019 6:15 AM
Motivational Monday guest Leroy Slava, co-founder & director of property Pick

19 August 2019 6:16 AM
Fumani Shilubana is a South African actor best known for his role as Detective Dabula on the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.

16 August 2019 6:08 AM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
Police Ministry ordered to pay JHB man R300k for unlawful arrest
Bryan De Klerk’s compensation claim against the minister followed his 2012 arrest when his employer lodged a complaint of assault against him.

Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn
The ANC on Thursday withdrew its planned motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality
DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that by appointing retired politicians Belinda Scott as eThekwini deputy mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, the ANC has misused the opportunity to give younger people the opportunity to lead.
