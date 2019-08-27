Danielle Erasmus ,Attorney Erasmus Jonker attoneys spoke to Nicklaus Bauer what a person needs to do before taking a legal stance, how to identify you have been dismissed unfairly and what the employers should do when planing to dismiss their employee.
Legal ways to deal with wrongfully dismissal at a workplace
