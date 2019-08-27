The Best of Early Breakfast

Legal ways to deal with wrongfully dismissal at a workplace


Danielle Erasmus ,Attorney Erasmus Jonker attoneys spoke to Nicklaus Bauer  what a person needs to do before taking a legal stance, how to identify you have been dismissed unfairly and what the employers should do when planing to dismiss their employee.

Psychology's relationship to technology and the way forward to our cognitive Neurological future

27 August 2019 6:24 AM
Motivational Monday: Miss SA Finalist & Model Kgothatso Dithebe

26 August 2019 6:22 AM
Tammy Taylor Mrs. South Africa Finalist Vee Van Heerdan on deaf Awareness

23 August 2019 6:49 AM
Latest entertainment news

23 August 2019 6:14 AM
Why I entered Miss SA

22 August 2019 6:14 AM
AARTO and Social Media

22 August 2019 6:10 AM
Sleep Disorders Debunked

21 August 2019 6:26 AM
Responsible Wildlife Tourism

21 August 2019 6:20 AM
How to help students learn mathematics better

20 August 2019 6:25 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
MPs set to discuss initiating process to remove Mkhwebane from office
According to National Assembly rules, a resolution for the removal of the Public Protector must be adopted with a supporting vote of at least two-thirds of MPs in the House.
Long road ahead for Eskom as massive restructuring on the cards
With a debt burden in excess of R440 billion and aging infrastructure, it’s going to be challenging for those tasked with fixing it.
KZN ANC to focus fixing ailing municipalities in wake of Gumede resignation
Zandile Gumede finally handed in her resignation on Tuesday night.
