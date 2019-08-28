Mossel Bay, which is in the heart of the Garden Route, is coming into its own as a local travel destination, says travel journalist Iga Motylska from eagerjourneys.com. There's the Inverroche Gin School at the Cafe Gannet, South Africa's oldest post office and history stretching back 164 000 years, plus four Blue Flag Beaches
Travel Feature: Exploring Mossel Bay
