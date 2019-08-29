Dirk Visser, Digital expert spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on social media's reaction and speculation theories towards the Amazon fire. He also spoke on the difference in funding when it comes to Notre Dame versus Amazon and celebrities and influence's sharing old images and not checking facts causing distrust.
Amazon VS Notre Dame
|
29 August 2019 6:32 AM
|
Newly forged partnership set to revolutionize disposal of hazardous medical waste in SA
|
28 August 2019 6:23 AM
|
28 August 2019 6:12 AM
|
27 August 2019 6:38 AM
|
Psychology's relationship to technology and the way forward to our cognitive Neurological future
|
27 August 2019 6:24 AM
|
Motivational Monday: Miss SA Finalist & Model Kgothatso Dithebe
|
26 August 2019 6:22 AM
|
Tammy Taylor Mrs. South Africa Finalist Vee Van Heerdan on deaf Awareness
|
23 August 2019 6:49 AM
|
23 August 2019 6:14 AM
|
22 August 2019 6:14 AM