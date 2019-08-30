Vera Valasis, Executive director of Franchise Association of South Africa spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on people making the mistake of buying a fake franchises ,how much the local and international franchises contribute in SA's economy, what they mean when they say Franchising needs to be professionalized.
Franchising should be professionalized
|
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe withthe latest entertainment news
|
30 August 2019 6:12 AM
|
29 August 2019 6:32 AM
|
29 August 2019 6:25 AM
|
Newly forged partnership set to revolutionize disposal of hazardous medical waste in SA
|
28 August 2019 6:23 AM
|
28 August 2019 6:12 AM
|
27 August 2019 6:38 AM
|
Psychology's relationship to technology and the way forward to our cognitive Neurological future
|
27 August 2019 6:24 AM
|
Motivational Monday: Miss SA Finalist & Model Kgothatso Dithebe
|
26 August 2019 6:22 AM
|
Tammy Taylor Mrs. South Africa Finalist Vee Van Heerdan on deaf Awareness
|
23 August 2019 6:49 AM