The Best of Early Breakfast

Franchising should be professionalized


Vera Valasis, Executive director of Franchise Association of South Africa spoke to Nickolaus Bauer on people making the mistake of buying a fake franchises ,how much the local and international franchises contribute in SA's economy, what they mean when they say Franchising needs to be professionalized.

Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe withthe latest entertainment news

Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe withthe latest entertainment news

30 August 2019 6:12 AM
Parents placing pressure on career choices for their kids

Parents placing pressure on career choices for their kids

29 August 2019 6:32 AM
Amazon VS Notre Dame

Amazon VS Notre Dame

29 August 2019 6:25 AM
Newly forged partnership set to revolutionize disposal of hazardous medical waste in SA

Newly forged partnership set to revolutionize disposal of hazardous medical waste in SA

28 August 2019 6:23 AM
Travel Feature: Exploring Mossel Bay

Travel Feature: Exploring Mossel Bay

28 August 2019 6:12 AM
Legal ways to deal with wrongfully dismissal at a workplace

Legal ways to deal with wrongfully dismissal at a workplace

27 August 2019 6:38 AM
Psychology's relationship to technology and the way forward to our cognitive Neurological future

Psychology's relationship to technology and the way forward to our cognitive Neurological future

27 August 2019 6:24 AM
Motivational Monday: Miss SA Finalist & Model Kgothatso Dithebe

Motivational Monday: Miss SA Finalist & Model Kgothatso Dithebe

26 August 2019 6:22 AM
Tammy Taylor Mrs. South Africa Finalist Vee Van Heerdan on deaf Awareness

Tammy Taylor Mrs. South Africa Finalist Vee Van Heerdan on deaf Awareness

23 August 2019 6:49 AM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Mkhize: NHI is not the nationalisation of healthcare
Mkhize: NHI is not the nationalisation of healthcare

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday addressed the National Assembly's health portfolio committee about the NHI Bill and allayed a number of concerns raised by Members of Parliament (MPs).

Crackdown on rogue SSA networks nets 30 officials so far
Crackdown on rogue SSA networks nets 30 officials so far

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said that past and current members of the agency were implicated, as well as non-members, and that eight SSA members have so far been suspended, pending disciplinary action.
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators

The order forms part of a bid by Anoosh Rooplal - the liquidator of VBS Mutual Bank - who aims to recover R2.7 million that was part of a R4 million loan granted to Shivambu’s company, Sgameka Projects in 2017.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us