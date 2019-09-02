Julie Tregurtha, Regional vice president of sales at "Open Text Africa" spoke to Wasanga Mehana on being in the IT industry for 2 decades and having to adapt to the ever changing technology. she also touched on many young women being interested in the IT industry, and what we should be aware of when it comes to the dark internet.
Motivation Monday: Julie Tregurtha, Regional Vice President of sales at OpenText Africa
