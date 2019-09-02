The Best of Early Breakfast

Motivation Monday: Julie Tregurtha, Regional Vice President of sales at OpenText Africa


Julie Tregurtha, Regional vice president of sales at "Open Text Africa" spoke to Wasanga Mehana on being in the IT industry for 2 decades and having to adapt to the ever changing technology. she also touched on many young women being interested in the IT industry,  and  what we should be aware of when it comes to the dark internet.

Franchising should be professionalized

30 August 2019 6:20 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe withthe latest entertainment news

30 August 2019 6:12 AM
Parents placing pressure on career choices for their kids

29 August 2019 6:32 AM
Amazon VS Notre Dame

29 August 2019 6:25 AM
Newly forged partnership set to revolutionize disposal of hazardous medical waste in SA

28 August 2019 6:23 AM
Travel Feature: Exploring Mossel Bay

28 August 2019 6:12 AM
Legal ways to deal with wrongfully dismissal at a workplace

27 August 2019 6:38 AM
Psychology's relationship to technology and the way forward to our cognitive Neurological future

27 August 2019 6:24 AM
Motivational Monday: Miss SA Finalist & Model Kgothatso Dithebe

26 August 2019 6:22 AM
