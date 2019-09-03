Importance of economic and environmental tourism

Sinegugu Zukulu, Environmentalist & community member at Emadiba spoke to Wasanga Mehana on what happens when big organisation have a responsibility by mandate on what ever changes that happens in their business has no effect to the environment and the benefit of the community. They also spoke more on the amadiba crisis commitee and the challenges faced by the Xolobeni community.
