Cyndi Lauper talks Kinky Boots with Tracey Lange

6 June 2019 11:11 AM

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots was first brought to life on the big screen in 2005 before being transformed into a hit musical, winning six Tony and three Olivier Awards. Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Tony Award for Best Original Score, Tony Award for Best Choreography and Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Kinky Boots has played to sold-out houses on Broadway and in the West End since 2013. This mega-hit is a must-see for all musical theatre fans.