Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots was first brought to life on the big screen in 2005 before being transformed into a hit musical, winning six Tony and three Olivier Awards. Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Tony Award for Best Original Score, Tony Award for Best Choreography and Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Kinky Boots has played to sold-out houses on Broadway and in the West End since 2013. This mega-hit is a must-see for all musical theatre fans.
Cyndi Lauper talks Kinky Boots with Tracey Lange
|
Tracey Lange speaks to Principal of Cecil Road Primary School
|
24 April 2019 12:33 PM
|
Tracey Lange speaks to Vicky Sampson about the MAL Foundation
|
24 April 2019 11:25 AM
|
14 February 2019 12:25 PM
|
Richard Stirton Unveils His True Voice With ‘Defeated’ with Ryan O'Connor
|
18 January 2019 2:22 PM
|
18 December 2018 11:22 AM
|
Tracey Lange get's to know our very own Yanga Idols SA winner 2018
|
30 November 2018 1:18 PM
|
Travel Tuesday With Tracey Lange - Robertson Slow Food & Wine Festival
|
31 July 2018 5:01 PM
|
26 April 2018 7:08 PM
|
Ryan chats to Henri Schoeman who won SA's first Gold Medal in the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
|
5 April 2018 1:04 PM