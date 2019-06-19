KFM Podcast

Things Youve Been Doing Wrong Your Whole Life


If 2 heads are better than one & there's nothing new under the sun, then clearly it's safe to assume that 7 billion heads would know the answer to most things and we wouldn't be gasping for air at finding out that the correct way to eat a pie is upside down. Well, apparently we learn something new everyday, Ryan O Connor and Zoe Brown found out.

Ryan O Connor Your Go To Movies

Ryan O Connor Your Go To Movies

18 June 2019 5:30 PM
Cyndi Lauper talks Kinky Boots with Tracey Lange

Cyndi Lauper talks Kinky Boots with Tracey Lange

6 June 2019 11:11 AM
Tracey Lange speaks to Principal of Cecil Road Primary School

Tracey Lange speaks to Principal of Cecil Road Primary School

24 April 2019 12:33 PM
Tracey Lange speaks to Vicky Sampson about the MAL Foundation

Tracey Lange speaks to Vicky Sampson about the MAL Foundation

24 April 2019 11:25 AM
Tracey Visits Nina Hunt for Office Anthems

Tracey Visits Nina Hunt for Office Anthems

14 February 2019 12:25 PM
Richard Stirton Unveils His True Voice With ‘Defeated’ with Ryan O'Connor

Richard Stirton Unveils His True Voice With ‘Defeated’ with Ryan O'Connor

18 January 2019 2:22 PM
Tracey - WP Blood Transfusion

Tracey - WP Blood Transfusion

18 December 2018 11:22 AM
Tracey Lange get's to know our very own Yanga Idols SA winner 2018

Tracey Lange get's to know our very own Yanga Idols SA winner 2018

30 November 2018 1:18 PM
Travel Tuesday With Tracey Lange - Robertson Slow Food & Wine Festival

Travel Tuesday With Tracey Lange - Robertson Slow Food & Wine Festival

31 July 2018 5:01 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Why homeless people can't 'just go home'
Why homeless people can't 'just go home'

What makes it so difficult for people to go back home? In this episode, we’ll look at the psychological toll on people who consider returning to safety after being homeless.

Alex shutdown movement vows rolling mass action if demands not met
Alex shutdown movement vows rolling mass action if demands not met

It remains unclear who will receive their memorandum with Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeting that today’s march is politically driven.

Former SAA finance boss 'feared for her safety' during Dudu Myeni’s tenure
Former SAA finance boss 'feared for her safety' during Dudu Myeni’s tenure

This she said if she didn’t follow former board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s orders, who she has accused of asking staff to ‘do illegal things’.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us