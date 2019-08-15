Yvonne Anthony, teacher at Reddam House ahead of Derby Weekend

KFM Podcast

Ryan O'Connor speaks with Yvonne Anthony, a teacher at Reddam House ahead of their Annual Derby along with Parklands. The weekend festival will feature cultural and sporting events. 

 

Francois van Coke tribute to Johnny Clegg

17 July 2019 12:41 PM
Emo Adams shares some words on Johnny Clegg on The Tracey Lange Show

17 July 2019 12:34 PM
BandFest at Stellenberg High

12 July 2019 4:05 PM
Ryan O' Connor speaks to A-ha guitarist Paul Waaktaar-Savoy

26 June 2019 1:43 PM
Things Youve Been Doing Wrong Your Whole Life

19 June 2019 4:50 PM
Ryan O Connor Your Go To Movies

18 June 2019 5:30 PM
Cyndi Lauper talks Kinky Boots with Tracey Lange

6 June 2019 11:11 AM
Tracey Lange speaks to Principal of Cecil Road Primary School

24 April 2019 12:33 PM
Tracey Lange speaks to Vicky Sampson about the MAL Foundation

24 April 2019 11:25 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
2 of 3 murder suspects in Meghan Cremer case abandon bail bids
Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday.
Ngcukaitobi: Electoral Act goes against international laws SA subscribes to
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi represented the New Nation Movement that wanted that provision of the Electoral Act to be declared unconstitutional.
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official
'South Africa has the highest level of debt in its history,' the International Monetary Fund’s senior resident representative in South Africa, Montfort Mlachila, told a conference in Johannesburg.
