How Long Have You Worn An Item Of Clothing Without Washing It?


"Cleanliness is next to godliness" but what if the item of clothing is so expensive or is your favourite, you can't afford to wash it for fear it might fade in colour, come apart at the seams or you just love wearing it?

Mitch and Zoe find out what's the longest you've worn an item of clothing without washing it

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Details of SABC, MultiChoice deal over PSL games remain unclear
Details of SABC, MultiChoice deal over PSL games remain unclear

Earlier on Friday, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that the three parties had come to an arrangement to broadcast PSL games from this weekend.

Solidarity wants to have Brian Molefe’s property seized
Solidarity wants to have Brian Molefe’s property seized

Brian Molefe had until Friday to pay R700,000to Solidarity for its legal costs in his unlawful early retirement case.
Mbalula out to rid the streets of unroadworthy taxis
Mbalula out to rid the streets of unroadworthy taxis

Taxi operators who choose to bring their taxis voluntary for scrapping will receive R120,000 for each taxi.
