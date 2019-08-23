"Cleanliness is next to godliness" but what if the item of clothing is so expensive or is your favourite, you can't afford to wash it for fear it might fade in colour, come apart at the seams or you just love wearing it?
Mitch and Zoe find out what's the longest you've worn an item of clothing without washing it
How Long Have You Worn An Item Of Clothing Without Washing It?
"Cleanliness is next to godliness" but what if the item of clothing is so expensive or is your favourite, you can't afford to wash it for fear it might fade in colour, come apart at the seams or you just love wearing it?
|
19 August 2019 3:49 PM
|
Yvonne Anthony, teacher at Reddam House ahead of Derby Weekend
|
15 August 2019 3:24 PM
|
17 July 2019 12:41 PM
|
Emo Adams shares some words on Johnny Clegg on The Tracey Lange Show
|
17 July 2019 12:34 PM
|
12 July 2019 4:05 PM
|
26 June 2019 1:43 PM
|
19 June 2019 4:50 PM
|
18 June 2019 5:30 PM
|
6 June 2019 11:11 AM