At just 29, Sam Stewart was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of cancer, doctors gave her 6-months to live with only a 7% chance of survival. Now, nearly 14 years later, she is surviving and thriving despite their predictions.
Sam Stewart shares her message of hope and reassurance with Tracey Lange.
Super Sam Stewart shares a message of hope and reassurance
