KFM Podcast

Super Sam Stewart shares a message of hope and reassurance


At just 29, Sam Stewart was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of cancer, doctors gave her 6-months to live with only a 7% chance of survival. Now, nearly 14 years later, she is surviving and thriving despite their predictions.

Sam Stewart shares her message of hope and reassurance with Tracey Lange. 

EWN Headlines
Parly to hold public hearing on NHI Bill
Parly to hold public hearing on NHI Bill

Health committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the public participation process has now been publicised through advertisements on various media platforms.
Nxasana: Zuma's lawyers tried to convince me to lie in court
Nxasana: Zuma's lawyers tried to convince me to lie in court

Mxolisi Nxasana said when Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch launched its review application, he was approached by Jacob Zuma’s attorney Michael Hulley.

Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown
Residents describe fresh attacks, shop lootings in Jeppestown

More than 40 people have been arrested for public violence since the unrest started in the inner city on Sunday.
