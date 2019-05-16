The Literature Corner

THE LITERATURE CORNER: Why do you read?


Eusebius asked his listeners why they read and got a beautiful and surprising range of responses 

In conversation with the author of Distant Justice, Phil Clark

In conversation with the author of Distant Justice, Phil Clark

7 May 2019 12:18 PM
Literature Corner: Book Reviews

Literature Corner: Book Reviews

11 April 2019 11:54 AM
Literature Corner: Lit Quiz

Literature Corner: Lit Quiz

4 April 2019 12:00 PM
The Literature Corner: Books Reviews

The Literature Corner: Books Reviews

21 March 2019 12:41 PM
Literature Corner: We chat to Ekow Duker about his latest offering: Yellow Bone.

Literature Corner: We chat to Ekow Duker about his latest offering: Yellow Bone.

14 March 2019 11:48 AM
The Literature Corner: Yellowbone.

The Literature Corner: Yellowbone.

14 March 2019 11:21 AM
Literature Corner: Reading

Literature Corner: Reading

28 February 2019 12:03 PM
The Literature Corner: Obnoxious Naledi And The Poppysmic Fairy

The Literature Corner: Obnoxious Naledi And The Poppysmic Fairy

21 February 2019 10:38 AM
Literature Corner: Book Reviews

Literature Corner: Book Reviews

14 February 2019 12:28 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said on Thursday the defence theory that the Porsche lost control due to aquaplaning was possible.
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap

Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy has testified about how the terms of loans worth about R23-billion were changed, against the advice of junior treasury officials.
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said government spent over R240 million on the last inauguration.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us