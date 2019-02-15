Talking Sex with Dr Eve

Talking Sex: Money matters in intimacy


There are three different types of financial problems couples often bring to therapy: those directly related to the external facts of the economy, those deriving from money conflicts within the relationship, and those reflecting the chronic addictive financial behaviors of one or both partners. Dr Eve unpacks how money impacts intimacy.

Talking Sex: Welcome to Heartbreak Hotel

8 February 2019 12:17 PM
Talking Sex:  Commitment ambiguity hurts people

1 February 2019 12:29 PM
Talking Sex: Commitment ambiguity hurts people

1 February 2019 12:07 PM
Sex Talk: Intimate Loneliness: Sex with things

28 January 2019 7:23 AM
Talking Sex: Intimate Loneliness: Sex with things

25 January 2019 12:17 PM
Talking Sex: Sexual boundaries for teens

18 January 2019 11:55 AM
Talking Sex: Singilism and Matrimania

11 January 2019 2:28 PM
Talking Sex: How well do you know your partner?

4 January 2019 12:21 PM
TALKING SEX: Designer Vaginas

14 December 2018 11:56 AM
