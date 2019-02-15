There are three different types of financial problems couples often bring to therapy: those directly related to the external facts of the economy, those deriving from money conflicts within the relationship, and those reflecting the chronic addictive financial behaviors of one or both partners. Dr Eve unpacks how money impacts intimacy.
Talking Sex: Money matters in intimacy
|
8 February 2019 12:17 PM
|
1 February 2019 12:29 PM
|
1 February 2019 12:07 PM
|
28 January 2019 7:23 AM
|
25 January 2019 12:17 PM
|
18 January 2019 11:55 AM
|
11 January 2019 2:28 PM
|
4 January 2019 12:21 PM
|
14 December 2018 11:56 AM