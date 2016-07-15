South Africans Doing Great Things

Amanda Hobana is the SA representitive to the 7th Annual G(irls)20 Summit in Beijing


Amanda Khanyisa Elisa Hobana is a 20 year old, third year BCom Accounting student at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in Port Elizabeth. She is one of 24 girls from across the globe who will partcipate in this year's G(irls)20 Summit that will be held in Beijing, China on the 8th and 9th of August, 2016. She spoke to Wasanga Mehana and Gugulethu Mhlungu about her organisation called “You Can Foundation”  which aims to empower and mentor young girls from the townships.

