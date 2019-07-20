20 July 2019 1:13 AM

Guest: Sandras Phiri Inspirational educator, speaker and entrepreneur



Host: An Wentzel, Overnight Live



Topic: StartUp Grind Celebrating 6 years



Startup Grind Cape Town is celebrating 6 years of inspiring, educating and connecting entrepreneurs. They're celebrating the founders, side hustlers, founding teams, founder spouses, investors, ecosystem builders, sponsors, students and all the enablers! This year at their birthday they’re featuring Janine Basel, the founder of Akro Capital. Akro Capital is an R100 million investment fund that Janine started after spending 16 years as a stay at home mum. Akro Capital also owns Akro co-working spaces and Akro Accelerator and has received investment from the R1.4 billion SA SME Fund. In addition to accelerating and funding startups across sectors and stages, Akro runs the Girl Boss Hustle initiative that supports female entrepreneurs