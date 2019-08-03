CapeTalk ICYMI

A Top Billing Kind of life


Guest: Jacques Le Grange, La Grange Cotoure

Host: An Wentzel, After 11

Topic: A Top Billing Kind of life

Trenton And the Free Radicals

3 August 2019 12:29 AM
The Social Media Apps you did not know about

3 August 2019 12:19 AM
Why The World Needs Biodegradable Glitter

3 August 2019 12:10 AM
Reviewing the new Honda Tucson and sneak preview of the new Ford Mustang Melinda Ferguson

28 July 2019 3:07 AM
Atlantic Fellows at (Khayelitsha-based) Tekano media

28 July 2019 2:08 AM
What is the difference between a policy, unit trust Investment and a retirement annuity? Christiaan Wessels (certified financial planner Paraplanner to Herman Klopper)

28 July 2019 1:32 AM
Cigarette butts, dropped in their trillions every year around the globe Peter Ucko (Founder and director of TAG- Tobacco, Alcohol and Gambling Advisory, Advocacy and Action Group)

28 July 2019 1:05 AM
Talking to your kids about Money

27 July 2019 5:54 AM
The Christian Faith and CryptoCurrency

27 July 2019 5:04 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Baxter: I had health concerns while coaching Bafana
Stuart Baxter confirmed that ahead of the must-win qualifier against Libya in March, doctors feared he may have cancer.
Petrol to go up, diesel and paraffin to decrease in August
In a statement released on Friday night, the department said would and paraffin would decrease.
Mondo Mazwai appointed new head of Competition Tribunal
Mondo Mazwai, who is the organisation's first black female chair, took over from Norman Manoim who served two terms at the tribunal.
