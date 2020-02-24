Collagen Supplementation

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Stats SA's latest GDP figures - what does this all mean?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Lord's Taverners touch down in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Andrew
Today at 16:55
Zoe Incubation Center in Delft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pastor Charles George
Today at 17:05
Our prisons are failing – they need to become correctional facilities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron - Judge at Constitutional Court
Today at 17:20
The coronavirus scenarios and the need to create a shared destiny
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:46
The Ocean View ladies Cycling Squad take part in Cape Town Cycle race 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mastoera Esterhuizen - Communities Wellness Solutions
Latest Local
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. 3 March 2020 11:28 AM
[VIDEO] Heartwarming local song shines light on Masi and the struggle for a home Musician Paul de Villiers has written and performed a moving song about life in the township of Masiphumelele near Noordhoek. 3 March 2020 10:47 AM
Insurance cover for big events only triggered by govt travel ban or warning Amid COVID-19 concerns, events cannot be cancelled through fear of a gathering as it will not trigger policy into paying a claim. 3 March 2020 8:08 AM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali. 3 March 2020 9:33 AM
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet' Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali. 2 March 2020 1:45 PM
Enjoy cheaper fuel prices from midnight before fuel tax hike kicks in next month The weaker rand was more than offset by oil prices that have fallen by around 30% since early in January. 3 March 2020 10:33 AM
Stock Pick Monday - Stor-Age, Standard Bank and Shoprite Take a look at the three favourite stocks of the week. 2 March 2020 7:39 PM
PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo PIC has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo, on the AYO investment. 2 March 2020 7:11 PM
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2). 2 March 2020 10:14 AM
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser. 3 March 2020 2:09 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
Capetalk Icymi
Collagen Supplementation

Collagen Supplementation

Guest: Rael Koping, Nutrition Specialist

Host: An Wentzel, After 11

Topic: Collagen Supplementation



Brain of Brains showdown CapeTalk and 702

24 February 2020 7:43 AM

Brain of Brains showdown CapeTalk and 702

Solar Roasted Coffee Beans

13 December 2019 11:50 PM

Guest: Hein Stapelberg, owner at Snobs Coffee Roaster

Host: Ismail Lagardien, After 11

Topic: Solar Roasted Coffee Beans

The Love Can Project bringing festive joy those in need

13 December 2019 11:33 PM

Guest: Danny Dilberto Founder ladles of love

Host: Ismail Lagardien, After 11

Topic: The Love Can Project bringing festive joy those in need.

Cape Tech Companies Join the fight against Gender Based Violence

7 December 2019 12:20 AM

Guest: Thomas Fihla, Smartware Team Leader
Host: Ismail Lagardien, After 11
Topic: Cape Tech Companies Join the fight against Gender Based Violence

Literally Dope Drinks

7 December 2019 12:13 AM

Guest: Andrew Davenport, Co-Founder and Creative Director
Host: Ismail Lagardien, After 11
Topic: Literally Dope Drinks

The true Cost of having a child

6 December 2019 11:38 PM

Guest: Hendrik Brand, Blogger at tigersonagoldenleash
Host: Ismail Lagardien, After 11
Topic: The true Cost of having a child

http://tigersonagoldenleash.co.za/

Worms and other alternative meat products

30 November 2019 12:09 AM

Guest: Rael Koping, Dietician
Host: An Wentzel, After 11
Topic: Worms and other alternative meat products

How does dancing improve your health?

29 November 2019 11:56 PM

Guest: Nicky Lewis, Dance 4 Fitness
Host: An Wentzel, After 11
Topic: How does dancing improve your health?

Free Lunch Hour Concerts at the Artscape

29 November 2019 11:32 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Majiet, Chairperson of Legends Cultural Group
Host: An Wentzel, After 11
Topic:   Free Lunch Hour Concerts at the Artscape 

Fashion Trends with the King Of Coutour

23 November 2019 12:09 AM

Guest: Jacques Le Grange, King Of Cotour 
Host: An Wentzel, After 11
Topic: Fashion Trends with the King Of Coutour

