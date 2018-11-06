6 November 2018 1:13 AM

Guest: Joe, Brent, Zac and Ben Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Profile: Beatlemania On Tour The hugely successful Beatlemania on Tour has arrived in Cape Town for the first time and is on at the Artscape until the 11th November bringing to life the major musical hits of one of the most successful and influential rock groups of all time. The production is bought to you by Showtime Australia, the same people responsible for bringing us The Michael Jackson Tribute Show and the Whitney Houston tribute show starring Belinda Davids.