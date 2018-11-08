8 November 2018 1:12 AM

Guest: Kolping Mbumba, Comedian and co-founder - #Friday Comedy Night at Ukhamba Beerworx Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Profile: Kolping Mbumba the comedian Kolping Mbumba is a twenty-four (24) year old Comedian/Host/Unpublished Author and comedy producer from a small town in the Eastern Cape called Willowvale. He began performing comedy in twenty twelve (2012), after spending three years in the Cape Town entertainment industry hosting and organizing events for various record labels and production companies. Since then he has grown exponentially as a performing artist and writer respectively. He also co-founded #Friday Comedy Night at Ukhamba Beerworx.