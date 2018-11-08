CapeTalk Podcast

Helping community with drug addiction through hypnotherapy


Guest: Elsie and Chris Britz, Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Helping community with drug addiction through hypnotherapy Elsie and Chris Britz are a husband and wife duo dedicated to helping the community with drug addiction, smoking, alcohol abuse, and other ailments through hypnotherapy. Since 2000, they have provided clients with a wide range of psychological and counseling services to suit their needs. Whether you’re an individual, a couple or a family looking for help - their therapy sessions are designed to strengthen your confidence and assist you in the healing process.

