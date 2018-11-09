9 November 2018 12:17 AM

Guests: Cody Roelf and Lisa Adams, Code Like Her Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Code Like Her Code Like Her is a movement that aims at providing females of various ages and stages of their lives with an introduction to code and the tech industry. This introduction is not exclusive to coding only, but exposure to the various fields and opportunities within the industry whilst being an ally to the opportunity-agenda for women in tech.