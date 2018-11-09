Guest: Siphokazi Jonas, Poet and Writer Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Profile: Siphokazi Jonas the poet Siphokazi Jonas is a storyteller and her work in poetry and in the theatre is fuelled by ordinary lives. Her work engages with questions of faith, identity, gender-based violence, cultural and linguistic alienation, black women in rural spaces, and the politics of the everyday.
Profile: Siphokazi Jonas the poet
