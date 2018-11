10 November 2018 6:09 AM

Guest: Dr. Maja Wojno, The Fibroids Treatment Clinic Host: Jeremy van Wyk, Weekend Early Topic: The White Dress Project Dr. Maja Wojno (The Fibroids Treatment Clinic) will be hosting a free seminar under the banner of The White Dress Project. The event, which is free of charge will take place at the Netcare N1 City Hospital on Monday 19th November 2018 and guests are invited to wear their favourite white dress and bring their partners along too.