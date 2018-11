11 November 2018 5:08 AM

Guest: Yasmien Johnson, Tour Operator Host: Zain Johnson, Weekend Early Topic: Small Dorpie Review: Matjiesfontein The town of Matjiesfontein is located 27 km west of Laingsburg and 54 km east of Touwsrivier. The surrounding Karoo region is a flat, sparsely populated semi-desert. Matjiesfontein has a healthy climate for people with lung complaints and was once home to a Victorian spa and health resort.