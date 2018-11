14 November 2018 1:14 AM

Guest: Kristen Fortuin pka Lady K Soul, Singer & Songwriter Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Profile: Kristen Fortuin p.k.a Lady K Soul Kristen Fortuin p.k.a (professionally known as) Lady K Soul, age 25, born and raised in a small area of Cape Town, South Africa called Strandfontein Village. As the name suggests, this singer/songwriter experiments with contemporary genres, while maintaining her soulful roots.