Guest: Braam Hanekom, Board Member BDS Movement ( Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) is a Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice and equality.) Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Herzlia Pupils facing disciplinary action for taking the knee during prize-giving event Herzlia school says it will be taking disciplinary and “educational” action against two grade 9 students for kneeling during the playing of the Israeli National Anthem.
