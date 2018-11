15 November 2018 1:27 AM

Guest: Sam Hyde, Josh Buchalter & Denise Onen - Apollo Pop Rock Band Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Profile: Apollo A Pop Rock band APOLLO are Sam Hyde, Dan Nambassi, Josh Buchalter & Denise Onen. A Pop Rock band based out of Cape Town, South Africa. They are well known on the gig scene for their high energy performances and showmanship. The name of the band ‘APOLLO’ was discovered after band member Sam Hyde studied Greek Mythology at University. Apollo is the God of music, lyrics, and poetry. They have a current, fresh and unique sound blending a Rock background with Dance and EDM elements.