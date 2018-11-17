17 November 2018 5:49 AM

Guest: Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of South Africa Host: Jeremy van Wyk, Weekend Early Topic: Parvo Virus outbreak Mdzananda Welfare Clinic in Khayelitsha has been battling the parvovirus which has affected many of the animals in this community. Sadly a couple weeks ago the clinic was robbed of the funding that it had gathered to help contribute to the fight against this virus.