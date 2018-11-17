Guest: Allan Perrins, Animal Welfare Society of South Africa Host: Jeremy van Wyk, Weekend Early Topic: Parvo Virus outbreak Mdzananda Welfare Clinic in Khayelitsha has been battling the parvovirus which has affected many of the animals in this community. Sadly a couple weeks ago the clinic was robbed of the funding that it had gathered to help contribute to the fight against this virus.
Parvo Virus outbreak
18 November 2018
18 November 2018
18 November 2018
18 November 2018
18 November 2018
18 November 2018
18 November 2018
17 November 2018
17 November 2018