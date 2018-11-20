Guest: Chandre Taylor, Director - Programming Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Action Volunteers Africa Initiative The Action Volunteers Africa (AVA) model illustrates volunteering as a key to unlocking the future potential of youth. The AVA experience equips volunteers with the confidence, skills, experience, and networks they need to actively engage in building a better South Africa.
The Action Volunteers Africa Initiative
