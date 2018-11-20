Guest: Dr. Larry E. Jowah, Convenor of the conference Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Bringing about change in the Cape Flats Leadership & Management in Projects Driven Industries in South Africa or LAMIPISA it’s a chance for academics and the community to come together in an effort to solve or find solutions to the problems of poverty and crime in the Cape Flats.
Bringing about change in the Cape Flats
