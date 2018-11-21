CapeTalk Podcast

Guest: Heinrich Frans, Singer, Songwriter and Radio personality Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Extra Bits:  Heinrich Frans Heinrich Frans is a singer, songwriter and radio presenter, born and raised in Elsies River and Matroosfontein in Cape Town, South Africa. Having been surrounded by classical music since birth through his Grandfather and Father's involvement in various choral and classical music projects, it was only a matter of time before Heinrich allowed himself to be consumed by all things music. Heinrich entered the music industry as a professional singer at the age of 11 as a member of the St George's Cathedral Choir.

