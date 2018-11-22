22 November 2018 12:56 AM

Guest: Raphael Rowe, Co-defendant Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Being accused of a crime you didn’t commit Raphael Rowe thought the long fight to clear his name would end the day his convictions were quashed and he walked free from court. But when the moment finally came at lunchtime on Monday - 10 years into a life sentence for a murder and robberies he insists he did not commit - the euphoria quickly turned to anger.