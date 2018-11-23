CapeTalk Podcast

Extra Bits: Claire Phillips


Guest: Claire Phillips, Vocalist, Songwriter and Musician Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic:  Extra Bits: Claire Phillips Claire Phillips is a true Cape Town and South African musical gem. The Belhar-born musician is not only an amazing vocalist but also a renowned songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist.  She is a Vocalist, Songwriter, and Musician, who is recognized and respected as one of South Africa’s most talented artists. Hailing from Belhar, a suburb on the Cape Flats, referred to by many as a musical genius since a young age. She plays the guitar, piano, saxophone, and drums but wields her semi-acoustic and acoustic guitar as her prime instrument of choice.

The Help: 26 Engaging Content Ideas for Social Media

The Help: 26 Engaging Content Ideas for Social Media

23 November 2018 12:34 AM
Cabinet reshuffle and Pravin Gordhan testimony

Cabinet reshuffle and Pravin Gordhan testimony

22 November 2018 11:33 PM
The Fringe: Being accused of a crime you didn’t commit

The Fringe: Being accused of a crime you didn’t commit

22 November 2018 12:56 AM
The Help: Great Sexpectations

The Help: Great Sexpectations

22 November 2018 12:26 AM
Extra Bits:  Heinrich Frans

Extra Bits:  Heinrich Frans

21 November 2018 1:01 AM
How to avoid retailer tricks on Black Friday

How to avoid retailer tricks on Black Friday

20 November 2018 11:59 PM
Bringing about change in the Cape Flats

Bringing about change in the Cape Flats

20 November 2018 11:34 PM
The Action Volunteers Africa Initiative

The Action Volunteers Africa Initiative

20 November 2018 1:05 AM
Kilowatt AV implemented the smoking holiday

Kilowatt AV implemented the smoking holiday

20 November 2018 12:33 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
EC serial rapist handed 3 life sentences & 205 years in jail
EC serial rapist handed 3 life sentences & 205 years in jail

Luvuyo Malawana Mananga was found guilty of a string of rapes and other offences committed varying from kidnapping, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

SABC issues notices to workers accused of sexual harassment
SABC issues notices to workers accused of sexual harassment

The broadcaster says it's giving them a chance to make representations in response to the action taken being against them.

Family of NW pupil (7) stabbed to death still reeling from shock
Family of NW pupil (7) stabbed to death still reeling from shock

Seven-year-old Shelton Karuweruwe was attacked in the bathroom of his primary school on Wednesday morning allegedly by a grade 11 boy from another school.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us