23 November 2018 1:12 AM

Guest: Claire Phillips, Vocalist, Songwriter and Musician Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Extra Bits: Claire Phillips Claire Phillips is a true Cape Town and South African musical gem. The Belhar-born musician is not only an amazing vocalist but also a renowned songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. She is a Vocalist, Songwriter, and Musician, who is recognized and respected as one of South Africa’s most talented artists. Hailing from Belhar, a suburb on the Cape Flats, referred to by many as a musical genius since a young age. She plays the guitar, piano, saxophone, and drums but wields her semi-acoustic and acoustic guitar as her prime instrument of choice.