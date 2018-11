24 November 2018 5:06 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist - MyBroadband Host: Jeremy van Wyk, Weekend Early Topic: The continued decline in bitcoin value Jeremy van Wyk discusses with Jan Vermeulen about: • the continued decline in bitcoin value • NASA investigating Space X because Elon Musk smoked weed during a radio interview and • How taxify plans to expand to other towns in South Africa.