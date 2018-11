26 November 2018 11:58 PM

Guest: Cayla Murray, Spokesperson - Western Cape MEC for Social Development Albert Frits Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: 16 Days Of Activism – Western Cape Social Development The International 16 Days of Activism campaign focuses on generating an increased awareness of the negative impact that violence and abuse have on women and children, and the social fabric of our society. The campaign started yesterday and ends on 10 December. Sara-Jayne King speaks to Cayla Murray who is the Spokesperson for The Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Albert Frits