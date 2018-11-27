CapeTalk Podcast

Extra Bits: Sellah


Guest: Sellah, Solo Music Artist, R&B Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Extra Bits: Sellah Sellah is an international solo music artist, created by Whitney-Michael McCloud, pushing the boundaries of alternative new aged R&B. Born in San Bernadino, California, Michael was brought into this world by his parents Whitney Patrick and Teresa McCloud. Michael’s nationality hails from a unique mixture of : Scottish, West Indian and African American backgrounds. Michael began his career in music in 2012 and since has collaborated with artists’ such as Sami Beigi, Vini Uehara, Brett Thorngren, Coco and Breezy, Alicia Keys, Nina Sky, Porcelain Black, and more. You may have heard Sellah’s voice in the 2017 Super Bowl commercial for Mr. Clean with over 17 million views on Youtube. Sellah is well on his way to becoming a successful Music Artist appearing in venues and commercials all over the world.

