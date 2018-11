28 November 2018 12:52 AM

Guest: Yanga Sobetwa, Idols winner 2018 Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Extra Bits: Yanga Sobetwa – Idols winner 2018 Yanga Sobetwa is a 17-year-old from Delft. The teenager, the youngest in the season 14 competition, faced off against Thato Makape in the live season finale which saw her clinch the title and win not only 1 million rand in prize money, but also brand new car and a record deal.