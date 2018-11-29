CapeTalk Podcast

Extra Bits: Khoisanboy Man


Guest: Khoisanboy Man, Solo Acoustic/loop artist Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic:  Extra Bits: Khoisanboy Man Gerhsan Lombard is a solo acoustic/loop artist based in Cape Town. Performing under the moniker Khoisanboy_Man He makes experiential soundscapes and writes music that deals with the Human Condition, Love and Separation. His first EP The Infinity Dialogue is available on digital platforms

Extra Bits: The RAW Fest

30 November 2018 1:13 AM
The Fringe: Orangutan Land

30 November 2018 1:04 AM
Have you ever felt you needed to fake orgasm and if so why?

30 November 2018 12:06 AM
Zondo Manyi & Malema Gordhan Charges

29 November 2018 11:51 PM
The Help: Is your anxiety ruining your life?

29 November 2018 12:04 AM
The Fringe: Live Action Roleplay

28 November 2018 1:16 AM
Extra Bits: Yanga Sobetwa – Idols winner 2018

28 November 2018 12:52 AM
Pocket money: From what age? How often? How much

28 November 2018 12:15 AM
Search for John Allen Chau’s body should be called off

27 November 2018 11:53 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
NSFAS extends deadline for online applications for 2019 academic year
Submissions were due at midnight but NSFAS says it has decided to extend the deadline to midnight on Sunday due to the high volume of applications.

Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday
The parastatal says that there will be a high risk of load shedding until March next year.
Joburg ANC calls on Public Protector to probe alleged fleet contract corruption
The ANC alleges that the Democratic Alliance-led Joburg Metro gave the tender to Afri-Rent to keep a good coalition relationship with the EFF.
