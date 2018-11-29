Guest: Khoisanboy Man, Solo Acoustic/loop artist Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Extra Bits: Khoisanboy Man Gerhsan Lombard is a solo acoustic/loop artist based in Cape Town. Performing under the moniker Khoisanboy_Man He makes experiential soundscapes and writes music that deals with the Human Condition, Love and Separation. His first EP The Infinity Dialogue is available on digital platforms
