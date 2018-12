30 November 2018 1:13 AM

Guest: Chad Isaacs and E Young Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Extra Bits: The RAW Fest Real Art Wednesdays (RAW) is an event that showcases the best performers from Cape Town under one roof! You can expect to see everything from the best Singers, Bands, Comedians, Dancers, Rappers, Poets and Beatboxers from the Mother City, packaged in one amazing show filled with moments of magic, good vibes and most importantly RAW talent!