4 December 2018 12:40 AM

Guest: Moeridah Dien, Founder – Dews Of Quietness Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: Dews Of Quietness NPO Dews Of Quietness is a Non-Profit Organisation WAS founded in 2012 by Moeridah Dien, who during her time as a reservist in the SAPS and victim support counsellor saw a need within the community for infrastructure to assist victims of domestic violence.