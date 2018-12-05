CapeTalk Podcast

Meet the author of the The Small penis Bible book


Guest: Ant Smith, Author – The Small Penis Bible Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Meet the author of The Small penis Bible book After living with penis size anxiety for most of his 50 years author, Ant Smith decided we needed an honest self-help book on the subject. Something to turn up in search results other than the endless (and expensive) so-called 'enlargement guides'.

Extra Bits: Monique Herold A.K.A Officially_MO

6 December 2018 1:06 AM
16 Days- Intimate Partner Violence

6 December 2018 12:05 AM
Jade September - Transgender rights in prison

5 December 2018 11:41 PM
Extra Bits: Micaela Zanelle Kleinsmith

5 December 2018 1:09 AM
Eye Witness of the Shul synagogue fire

5 December 2018 12:27 AM
Resident's update on fire in Sea Point

5 December 2018 12:13 AM
Building on fire in Sea Point

5 December 2018 12:05 AM
Using your Annual Bonus wisely

5 December 2018 12:01 AM
The Cannabis Expo

4 December 2018 11:41 PM
