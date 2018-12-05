Meet the author of the The Small penis Bible book

Guest: Ant Smith, Author – The Small Penis Bible Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic: The Fringe: Meet the author of The Small penis Bible book After living with penis size anxiety for most of his 50 years author, Ant Smith decided we needed an honest self-help book on the subject. Something to turn up in search results other than the endless (and expensive) so-called 'enlargement guides'.
