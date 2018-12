6 December 2018 1:06 AM

Guest: Monique Herold A.K.A Officially_MO, Musician Host: Sara-Jayne King, Late Nights Topic:Extra Bits: Monique Herold A.K.A Officially_MO Monique Herold, known as Officially_Mo is a 21-year-old singer, songwriter, and performer from Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town. She comes out of a musical family but never took music seriously until she graduated from high school and started studying at Cape Music Institute, in Athlone.